New Yorkers Double Down on Casinos

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) _ New York voters have authorized seven Las Vegas-style casinos to be built to boost the economy. With 60 percent of precincts reporting, the constitutional amendment was approved Tuesday 57 percent to 43 percent. In Monroe County, the amendment was narrowly rejected by 460 votes.

One casino would be in the Southern Tier near Binghamton, two in the Catskills and Mid-Hudson Valley region, and another in the Saratoga Springs-Albany area. A New York City casino would be built in seven years, although some casino operators say the law could allow for a New York City casino sooner.

The vote is a major win for Gov. Andrew Cuomo who proposed casinos as a way to reverse the long distressed upstate economy. The first four casinos would be built upstate, although the specific sites will be chosen by casino developers.