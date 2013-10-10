Will LG Duffy Be on the 2014 Ticket?

Will the state’s Lieutenant Governor, Bob Duffy, run again with Governor Cuomo in 2014? Neither man has said definitely that the two will be together on the ticket next year.

Rumors about Lieutenant Governor Bob Duffy’s political future began when the former Rochester Mayor bought a home in the Finger Lakes from the head of the Rochester Business Alliance, Sandra Parker, who is stepping down from her job soon. Governor Cuomo says Duffy has not talked to him about leaving for the business job, but he says he doesn’t want to talk about campaigns yet.

“He’s done a fantastic job as lieutenant governor,” said Cuomo. “But I don’t want to get into the politics this year, that’s next year.”

Cuomo would not say whether the Lieutenant Governor is being recruited for the Rochester Business Alliance position.

Duffy, speaking in Rochester earlier in the week, refused to comment, when asked by the Rochester Democrat and Chronicle about his political future.