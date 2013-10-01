Farm Bill Expiration Worries New York's Farmers

While the focus has been on the partial federal government shut down, another important piece of legislation, the federal Farm Bill, has also expired. New York’s lead lobbyist for farmers is in Washington meeting with congressional representatives and their staffs trying to figure out what to do next.

The New York Farm Bureau President, Dean Norton, is meeting with New York’s congress men and women and Senators Kirsten Gillibrand and Chuck Schumer and their staffs on the day after the expiration of the federal Farm Bill and on day one of the partial federal government shut down, where he says it’s pretty quiet.

“Traffic is kind of light here today,” Norton said. “It’s pretty easy to get into restaurants.”

Norton, in a statement, quoted Yogi Berra , saying it’s like Déjà vu all over again. He says this is the third time in three years he’s seen negotiations go down to the wire and beyond on farm legislation that regulates crop subsidies, milk prices, and nutrition programs.

Norton says the short term effects are few. Nearly all federal programs for farmers are in place until the end of the calendar year. Most farmers are harvesting crops right now and will be doing so for several more weeks. But in November and December, he says they need to start planning for their spring crops. But he says without knowing how or what the government might pay them in subsidies it will be difficult to make decisions.

Dairy farmers have even bigger worries. If there’s no decision on a new farm bill by January, it’s possible that federal milk price supports could revert back to a 1940’s era law. That could spike milk prices as high as $7 or $8 dollars a gallon, and Norton says that would not be good for anyone.

“If milk is too high , consumers aren’t going to purchase it,” Norton said.

Norton says New York’s congressional representatives, both Democrats and Republicans, are on board with renewing the farm bill and protecting crop programs and milk prices. He says in some ways, though, it’s like preaching to the choir.

“We kind of got to go the people at the church next door where their minister is not getting it and try to convert him,” Norton said.

He says if there’s not a permanent resolution soon, agriculture is going to stagnate, or “go backwards”.

The food stamp program, now known as the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program, or SNAP< is also still tied to the farm bill, though there have been attempts in Congress to separate the two policies. Because of budget cuts agreed to in 2009, all food stamp recipients will see a cut in their monthly allotment beginning in November. State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli says that’s like to have an impact on the poorest New Yorkers.

“They may not be able to receive their payments too much longer based on the funding in that area,” DiNapoli said.

Some Republicans in Congress are seeking bigger cuts in the food stamp program. But that and all other issues are undecided as the gridlock in Washington continues.

The lobby group for food pantries and soup kitchens has written a letter to congress, calling for immediate action on a compressive farm bill that includes full food stamp funding.

“The government shutdown shows how little Congress cares about the well-being of the American people,” said Hunger Action Network’s Mark Dunlea, in a statement. “The American people need to demand that the extremists in Congress respect our democratic principles. Their policies over the last three decades have benefited the extremely wealthy, leading to the greatest income inequality in this country since right before the Great Depression.”