Thruway Will Offer More Places to Pull Over and Text

WXXI News | By Karen DeWitt
Published September 23, 2013 at 12:29 PM EDT
Governor Cuomo, in a continuing effort to combat texting while driving, says the state Thruway will offer more places to pull over and answer text messages or make cell phone calls.

Cuomo says the State Thruway will offer 91 new designated texting locations at rest stops, park and ride spots, and parking areas, to make it easier for people to resist the temptation to text while driving. All will be marked by new signage.

“And the signs will say ‘it can wait”,” Cuomo said, making the announcement at the New Baltimore rest stop on the Thruway just south of Albany.  “Because that’s the whole message. It can wait.”

At the same time, more signs are going up to inform motorists of  new penalties for texting and driving,  5 points on their driver’s license and  a $150 fine.

