© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Legislature Refuses to Hand Over Client Lists to Cuomo's Corruption Commission

WXXI News | By Karen DeWitt
Published September 20, 2013 at 5:29 PM EDT

Lawyers for the New York State legislature say lawmakers who are attorney won’t comply with a request by Governor Cuomo’s commission on public corruption to hand over lists of their private clients.

In a letter sent to Governor Cuomo’s Moreland Act commission late Friday, attorneys for the state Senate and Assembly say they will not hand over lists of legislator’s private clients,  because state law does not currently mandate that level of disclosure.

Atttorneys Marc Kasowitz and Michael Garcia, say in the letter that “All information legally required to be disclosed and relevant to any legitimate inquiry already has been disclosed”.

The lawyers also cite the state constitution’s separation of powers doctrine,  and say they are safeguarding the  independence of the  legislature from the executive branch run by Cuomo.

The Moreland Commission had asked for the names of legislators’ private legal clients , as well as details of fees paid to the lawmakers, by a September 20th deadline.

The rejection sets up a showdown between the governor and the legislature.  The Moreland Commission has two options, back down or subpoena lawmakers for the client lists. If that occurs, it’s likely to land in court.

A spokeswoman for the Moreland Commission, Michelle Duffy, said in a statement:

“The New York State Legislature has refused to turn over the information requested by the Moreland Commission revealing their outside clients. As the old adage goes, if you’ve done nothing wrong, you have nothing to hide.

We believe the legislature’s position is legally indefensible, ethically repugnant, and disrespectful to the public’s right to know.

There are a number of avenues through which the Commission can obtain the information being sought, and we will pursue them.”

Tags

Arts & Life1