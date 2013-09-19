© 2021 WXXI News
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Warren & White – A Profile of Rochester’s Mayoral Candidates

WXXI News
Published September 19, 2013 at 7:00 PM EDT

On this edition of Need to Know Rochester:

  • WXXI News reveals the person behind the campaign. A special profile of Rochester mayoral candidates, Lovely Warren & Alex White.
  • Social Media Surveillance. A discussion on how school districts and parents can monitor student social media accounts to help tackle bullying and suicidal threats.

http://youtu.be/ZKrWO2yA4Ss

