Cuomo Endorses de Blasio in NYC Mayor's Race

Governor Andrew Cuomo has jumped into the New York City mayor race, appearing at second place candidate Bill Thompson’s concession speech, and endorsing the Democratic front runner, Bill deBlasio.

Cuomo’s endorsement of the Democratic Mayoral candidate comes after a summer of silence on the New York City races. The governor, who predicted that de Blasio will do a “superb job” as mayor, said afterward that he did not influence Thompson’s decision to concede.

“It was Bill Thompson’s own decision,” said Cuomo. “I applaud it, and I think it was the right one.”

Cuomo says he understands what a “tough day personally” it was for Thompson, Cuomo himself dropped out of the race in his first bid for governor 11 years ago because it was clear he’d lose a primary vote.

The endorsement means Cuomo has now sided against GOP mayoral candidate Joe Lhota. Cuomo, who appointed Lhota as the chair of the MTA Chair says his decision should not take anything away from Lhota who Cuomo says is a “great professional”.

The governor also praised the Democratic primary winner for city comptroller, Scott Stringer. Cuomo did not mention Stringer’s opponent former Governor Eliot Spitzer by name, saying instead that Stringer won despite being outspent “two to one”. Cuomo and Spitzer have never been political allies.