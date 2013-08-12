Met Council CEO, Husband of Top Silver Aide, Fired Amid Criminal Investigation

There’s more bad news for people with ties to Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver. The husband of a top aid to the Assembly Speaker has been fired from his job at a top New York City not for profit, and is under criminal investigation by the State Attorney General.

Attorney General Eric Schneiderman has confirmed that his office has launched a criminal probe of William Rapfogel, CEO of the Metropolitan Council on Jewish Poverty, one of New York City’s largest human services agencies.

In a statement, Schneiderman said “This matter is the subject of an ongoing criminal investigation conducted in conjunction with the Office of the Comptroller as part of Operation Integrity”.

According to a report in the New York Times, Rapfogel was terminated while on vacation, and all of his office papers and computers have been confiscated.

A statement from Met Council says in part that the group “recently became aware of specific information regarding financial irregularities and apparent misconduct”, and has fired Rapfogel, who is the husband of Speaker Sheldon Silver’s top aid Judy Rapfogel. Judy Rapfogel is not implicated in any wrong doing. But the news comes amidst on going negative news about the Speaker and his aides, after two sexual harassment scandals involving Assembly members became public. Silver has already let go one of his top counsels and apologized for keeping secret a $100,000 settlement with two of the alleged victims in the Vito Lopez sexual harassment scandal.

According to the state Comptroller’s office , Met Council currently holds nearly two dozen state contracts, totaling $16.5 million dollars .