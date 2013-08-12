Cuomo Rebounds With Voters, Most Are Embarrassed by Weiner, Spitzer

A new poll finds most New Yorkers are embarrassed by the candidacies of Anthony Weiner and Eliot Spitzer for Mayor and Comptroller of New York City. The poll also finds that Governor Cuomo, in contrast, is enjoying a minor rebound with voters.

The Siena poll finds a small percentage of New Yorkers say they are entertained by the Weiner and Spitzer candidacies, which have featured plenty of personal information about the two. But two thirds say it’s embarrassing. Anthony Weiner is viewed unfavorably by 80% of those surveyed, while Spitzer is viewed negatively by 59% of voters.

Governor Cuomo, meanwhile, is experiencing a bump in the polls, says Siena’s Steve Greenberg.

“The governor has bounced back,” says Greenberg, who says 65% now view Cuomo favorably, compared to 58% in June.

Cuomo also has improved in upstate, where now a majority of those asked have a favorable view of the governor. Back in June, more upstaters had a negative opinion than a positive opinion of Cuomo.

Since then, the governor has traveled extensively upstate, holding whitewater rafting contest, fishing, trying his hand on a NASCAR racing track, and soon, tasting wine.

Greenberg says the governor is wise to stay away from New York City politics for now. Cuomo has not held a public event in New York City in six weeks.