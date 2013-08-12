© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Cuomo Rebounds With Voters, Most Are Embarrassed by Weiner, Spitzer

WXXI News | By Karen DeWitt
Published August 12, 2013 at 2:38 PM EDT
8-12Cuomofising.jpg
Governor Cuomo's office
/
Cuomo fishing on the St Lawrence River in early August

A new poll finds most New Yorkers are embarrassed by the candidacies of Anthony Weiner and Eliot Spitzer for  Mayor and Comptroller of New York City. The  poll also finds that Governor Cuomo, in contrast, is enjoying a minor rebound with voters.

The Siena poll finds a small percentage of New Yorkers say they are entertained by the  Weiner and Spitzer candidacies, which have featured plenty of personal information about the two. But two thirds say it’s embarrassing. Anthony Weiner is viewed unfavorably by 80% of those surveyed, while Spitzer is viewed negatively by 59% of voters.

Governor Cuomo, meanwhile, is experiencing a bump in the polls, says Siena’s Steve Greenberg.

“The governor has bounced back,” says Greenberg, who says 65% now view Cuomo favorably, compared to 58% in June.

Cuomo also has improved in upstate, where now a majority of those asked have a favorable view of the governor. Back in June, more upstaters had a negative opinion than  a positive opinion of Cuomo.

Since then, the governor has traveled extensively upstate, holding whitewater rafting contest, fishing, trying his hand on a NASCAR racing track, and soon, tasting wine. 

Greenberg says the governor is wise to stay away from New York City politics for now. Cuomo has not held a public event in New York City in six weeks.

Tags

Arts & Life1