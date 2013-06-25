City Officials Request Public Input

The City of Rochester is asking residents for help developing waterfront areas.

Officials are preparing to update the Local Waterfront Revitalization Program which guides waterfront development in the city. Wednesday at 5:30pm, the Bureau of Planning and Zoning is hosting an "open house" meeting at City Hall to discuss developmental visions and potential issues. Residents will be asked which waterfront areas should be developed and preserved and how public resources should be prioritized.

For more information about the Local Waterfront Revitalization Program click here.





