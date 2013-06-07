Top GOP Senator Says Cuomo's Abortion Rights Provision Still a "Non-Starter"

A top Senate Republican says Governor Cuomo’s abortion rights provision in a women’s equality bill stands little chance of passage in the chamber.

Senate Finance Committee Chair John DeFrancisco, one of the leading members of the Senate GOP conference, says it’s unlikely that his house will pass Governor Cuomo’s proposal to codify into New York law the abortion rights in the federal Roe v Wade decision. He says New York already has the most “liberal” abortion laws in the nation, and believes most women don’t see changing the state’s laws as a big priority.

DeFrancisco, speaking to public radio and television, says Republicans could accept the other nine points in the governor’s plan, including pay equity and anti sexual harassment measures.

“To me the average women in this state would be ecstatic with the other nine portions in the bill,” DeFrancisco said. “And not even lose a night’s sleep about expanding abortion rights, which to me is a non starter in the Senate.”

But Cuomo, speaking in Seneca Falls as part of a tour to promote the women’s equality act, said he would veto any attempts by the legislature to separate out the items in order to avoid voting on the abortion rights provision. The governor says the women’s groups who back the 10 point plan won’t let him accept less.