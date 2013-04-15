Lawmakers Return to Confront Scandals

New York State lawmakers returned to work after a two week spring break. It’s their first meeting since two lawmakers have been charged with bribery in corruption scandals.

Senators and Assemblymembers met for the first time since Senator Malcolm Smith was charged with trying to bribe his way onto the Republican New York City Mayoral ticket, among other things, and Assemblyman Eric Stevenson was accused of taking thousands of dollars to write legislation to benefit developers of an adult day care center.

Senate Democrats introduced reforms, including public financing of campaigns. Senate Democratic Leader Andrea Stewart Cousins says it’s important to act quickly.

“We are in a crisis,” said Senator Stewart Cousins. “And clearly, we need to respond to it.”

Democrats are the minority faction in the Senate. The chamber is run by a coalition of Republicans and a breakaway Democratic faction.

The leader of the breakaway Democrats- Independent Democratic Conference Leader Jeff Klein, through a spokesman, says the proposal does not go far enough. Spokesman Eric Soufer called the ideas “low hanging fruit”, and says the “proposals fall short”. Senator Klein last week introduced, via press release, a more comprehensive plan, that would also end the practice of party cross endorsements and close loopholes in the so called party housekeeping accounts.

Senate Republicans have been cool toward some of the proposals, including public campaign finance reform, saying it’s a poor use of the taxpayers money.

Senator Smith, one of the lawmakers accused of bribery, was a member of Senator Klein’s Independent Democratic Conference. Senator Smith, who came to attend the Senate session, says he “understands” that he’s been ousted from the break away Democratic faction, but he intends to continue to serve.

“I’m going to be a member of the chamber and vote on bills that effect my constituents,” Smith said. “And continue to serve them.”

Senator Smith would not discuss the charges against him, saying that he stands by his lawyer’s statements. His attorney has previously said the Senator is innocent of the charges.

Senator Smith, who in the past has been a sponsor of a public campaign financing bill , says he continues to back reforms.

“I still believe in ethics reform,” Smith said.

In the Assembly, Speaker Sheldon Silver, says he plans to introduce a new package of reform bills Tuesday.

“It’s something I’ve championed for a long time,” said Silver, who says public financing of campaigns would “take big money out of political campaigns”.

Speaker Silver was on his way to a closed door party conference. Silver says the Assemblyman accused of bribery, Eric Stevenson, was not expected to be in attendance at the meeting.

“I have recommended to Mr. Stevenson that he won’t be effective as a member,” said Silver. “But he has chosen not to resign, which is his prerogative.

Silver says Stevenson will “have his day in court”.

The Speaker says, that though there are a “few bad apples” in the Assembly, most of the 213 lawmakers are “honest”.