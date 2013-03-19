© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Silver Says Changes to 10 Magazine Limit in Gun Law Under Discussion

WXXI News | By Karen DeWitt
Published March 19, 2013 at 6:37 PM EDT
12-3CapitolStockBB_2.jpg

The governor and legislative leaders are talking about amendments to the state’s new gun control laws. The Assembly Speaker raised the possibility that a ban on 10 bullet magazines might be reversed, Governor Cuomo says that’s not the case.

Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver, following a closed door meeting with Governor Cuomo and other legislative leaders, said talks are underway to possibly re legalize possession of 10 bullet magazines in some instances. Currently, only 7 bullets are allowed in a magazine, expect at shooting ranges and at special competitions.

Silver says it doesn’t make sense to allow the 10 bullets at the shooting range, when gun owners are only allowed to carry 7 bullets everywhere else.

“The law basically is inconsistent,” said Silver. “In that you can’t possess more than 10, but you can take 10 to the shooting range.”

Silver was asked if it were possible that the limit could go back up to 10 bullets.

“It’s under discussion,” he said.   

Silver says his top concern is that assault weapons continue to be banned, and he says lawmakers are not contemplating changing that.

But Governor Cuomo says lifting the ban on the ten bullet clips is not on the table.

“There is no discussion of that,” Cuomo said.  

The governor says they are simply talking about “technical corrections for consistency” before provisions of the gun laws take effect April 15th.

Tags

Arts & Life1