Silver Says Changes to 10 Magazine Limit in Gun Law Under Discussion

The governor and legislative leaders are talking about amendments to the state’s new gun control laws. The Assembly Speaker raised the possibility that a ban on 10 bullet magazines might be reversed, Governor Cuomo says that’s not the case.

Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver, following a closed door meeting with Governor Cuomo and other legislative leaders, said talks are underway to possibly re legalize possession of 10 bullet magazines in some instances. Currently, only 7 bullets are allowed in a magazine, expect at shooting ranges and at special competitions.

Silver says it doesn’t make sense to allow the 10 bullets at the shooting range, when gun owners are only allowed to carry 7 bullets everywhere else.

“The law basically is inconsistent,” said Silver. “In that you can’t possess more than 10, but you can take 10 to the shooting range.”

Silver was asked if it were possible that the limit could go back up to 10 bullets.

“It’s under discussion,” he said.

Silver says his top concern is that assault weapons continue to be banned, and he says lawmakers are not contemplating changing that.

But Governor Cuomo says lifting the ban on the ten bullet clips is not on the table.

“There is no discussion of that,” Cuomo said.

The governor says they are simply talking about “technical corrections for consistency” before provisions of the gun laws take effect April 15th.