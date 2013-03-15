Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Senator Peralta Presses for Dream Act in Budget
As state budget talks reach their final days, and perhaps even hours, a group of Hispanic lawmakers is pushing for the inclusion of the Dream Act in the budget, It would offer college aid to children of undocumented immigrants who were born in the country. Karen DeWitt spoke to Senator Jose Peralta of Queens, one of the bill’s sponsors.
The full interview can be seen on public television's New York Now.