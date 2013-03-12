© 2021 WXXI News
Budget Talks On- Going

WXXI News | By Karen DeWitt
Published March 12, 2013 at 5:51 PM EDT
Governor Cuomo and legislative leaders  are working to finish the state budget 10 days before the deadline, to avoid a collision with the Easter and Passover holidays, which begin March 25th.

Governor Cuomo and legislative leaders held what’s become their daily private meeting.

They emerged in good spirits, but with no settlement.

“We have a deal, we agree we’re going to continue to talk,” said Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver.

They need to agree on items like raising the minimum wage and restoring funding to New York City schools and programs for the disabled. But the governor says there’s still time.

“We have a week –ish,” Cuomo said.

Budget conference committees, which include dozens of members of the Assembly and Senate, have begun meeting, but have reached no conclusions. 

