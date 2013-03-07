Cuomo Won't Take Emergency Measures to Speed Budget Passage

Governor Cuomo says he is unlikely to send an emergency message to allow state lawmakers to bypass a three day waiting period for the state budget.

Cuomo has taken some heat for by passing the legal three day waiting period when the governor and lawmakers agreed to new gun control laws on the second day of the legislative session. The measure was passed less than an hour after the lengthy bill had been printed, leaving little time for public scrutiny or even for many lawmakers to read through the legislation.

The governor says he’ll seek early agreement on the state budget, so that the bills can be in public view for the three day waiting period. He says he does not intend this time to send what’s known as a “message of necessity”.

“We’re proceeding in an orderly way,” Cuomo said. “I don’t anticipate at this time any reason why we’re going to have a mad scramble at the end.”

The governor and lawmakers hope to approve the budget by March 21st, which means they need to agree to everything by around Saint Patrick’s Day.