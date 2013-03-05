Amendments to NY's Gun Law Under Discussion

Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver says there's been talk of amending the state’s recently enacted gun control law, to permit a 10 magazine clip in certain circumstances. Silver is non committal about the change.

Senate Republicans have pressed for changes to the state’s strictest in the nation gun control laws approved on January 14th. They’d like to amend the ban on magazine clips requiring seven bullets or lower to be increased back to permitting a 10 bullet magazine clip. But the clip could only have seven bullets in it at one time, the remaining three spaces would have to be left empty. They say the change is needed because there’s currently no seven bullet clips manufactured.

Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver did not rule out the change, and says it is being talked about by legislative leaders and Governor Cuomo.

“From a practical matter, we’re discussing it,” said Silver. “I don’t want to say I’m open to it.”

Silver says he understands government functions better “when people are open to compromise”.

Governor Cuomo says he’s open to “technical” changes in the law to correct any inadvertent errors. But he says he thinks increasing the limit on magazine clips back to ten bullets, even if three are required to kept empty, is more than just a technical change.