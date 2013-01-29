© 2021 WXXI News
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Speaker Silver says "Pension Smoothing" is Comptroller's Call

WXXI News | By Matt Ryan WMHT
Published January 29, 2013 at 9:53 AM EST

http://youtu.be/xQw7s1AqBRo

Longtime Democratic Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver (Manhattan) sat down with us this week to give his reaction to, among other things, Governor Cuomo's budget proposal.   Our Karen DeWitt asked the Assembly leader if he was in favor of the "pension smoothing" plan outlined by the governor that will allow local governments to lock in a rate now to reduce current payments while defering a portion of the costs down the road.   The Speaker told us it's ultimately up to State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli whether the plan is right for New York.   In a New York Times article published after our interview, DiNapoli says he has "serious concerns" over the proposal by the governor.  Does this mean, based on the speaker's comments to us, that the Assembly wouldn't support the plan if DiNapoli doesn't?  

Watch the full interview with Sheldon Silver this weekend on New York NOW

Karen DeWitt
Karen DeWitt is Capitol Bureau chief for New York State Public Radio, a network of public radio stations in New York state. She has covered state government and politics for the network since 1990.
See stories by Karen DeWitt
