Cuomo Signs Gun Control Measures

Governor Cuomo swiftly signed New York’s new sweeping anti gun measures into law, just minutes after the State Assembly finished an over four hour long debate and voted for the bills.

Surrounded by Democratic State lawmakers, and anti gun violence groups, Governor Cuomo signed into law what he says are “common sense” provisions that close loopholes in the state’s assault weapons ban and limit multiple bullet magazine clips to seven bullets, saying bigger clips that have the “capacity to kill a large number of human beings in a very short period of time is nonsensical to a civil society”.

The law also requires mental health professionals to report to a centralized data base the names of patients who they believe could do harm to themselves or others. Those people would not be allowed to own guns.

Background checks will now be required for the private sale of guns, and there will be stiffer penalties for using illegal weapons.

The governor was asked about increasing criticism from the NRA. His answer: “you can’t make everyone happy all the time”.