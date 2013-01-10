Cuomo Dampens Expectations on Gun Control Agreement

Governor Cuomo dampened expectations for a quick settlement on a package of gun control bills, saying he does not have a timeline for agreement with the legislature.

One day after legislative leaders said they believed a deal was “achievable” and could come this week, Governor Cuomo now says there is no timeline, for “when or if” a deal on anti gun measures will be reached. Proposals include tightening the state’s ban on assault weapons, strengthening penalties against illegal guns, and reforming mental health policy. But the governor says he’s still pushing lawmakers.

“To be blind to this issue, given the number of tragedies and the amount of blood shed, I think would be a dereliction of your public service responsibility,” Cuomo said.

Cuomo says he thinks Republicans in the State Senate may be worried about backlash from “extremists” in the NRA.

The governor made his remarks just before another school shooting was reported in California, where two people were shot.