Gun Control Talks On -Going in Albany

Talks between Governor Cuomo and the legislature were contnuing, on the eve of the governor’s annual State of the State speech.

Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver, after a private meeting with his Majority Democratic conference, says he thinks a package of gun control measures is “achievable”, and he expected staff from his office, Senate Republicans, and the governor to continue to hold meetings.

Governor Cuomo had wanted an agreement before he delivered his speech Wednesday, Silver could not predict a timetable.

“When there is, there is,” the Speaker said.

Silver, Cuomo and other Democrats in the legislature want to strengthen the state’s ban on assault weapons. Republicans, including Senator Marty Golden, a former New York City police officer, are more interested in toughening penalties for illegal guns.

“Illegal guns are the guns that are killing our kids in the streets across the State of New York,” said Golden.

Senate GOP Leader Dean Skelos did not comment on the talks. A spokesman said he was busy working.