© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Cuomo to Crack Down on Utility Regulation in State of the State

WXXI News | By Karen DeWitt
Published January 7, 2013 at 5:00 PM EST
power_lines.jpg
License All rights reserved by DavezPicts
/
Creative Commons License
Rochester Gas & Electric and NYSEG crews are preparing to respond to expected downed power lines this weekend.

When Governor Cuomo delivers his State of the State message on Wednesday, it will include proposals for greater oversight of state’s electric utilities.

An investigatory panel created by Cuomo in the aftermath o f Superstorm Sandy recommends that the state’s Public Service Commission , or PSC, be given more powers to regulate electric utilities and to impose higher monetary fines.  The governor agrees, and says it has to be “fundamentally changed”.

“I don’t believe the PSC is really a regulator, and I don’t believe these utility companies are regulated entities,” said Cuomo. “We say that, but that’s not really the way the relationship is defined.”

Cuomo says he wants the state to have the power to terminate contracts with utility companies if they fail to perform.

And the governor says the Long Island Power Authority, which was created by his father, former Governor Mario Cuomo, “never made sense operationally” and should be privatized.  He says he’ll next focus on upstate New York utilities.

Tags

Arts & Life1