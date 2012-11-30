© 2021 WXXI News
Assembly GOP Leader Wants to Merge Thruway Authority with State Government

WXXI News | By Karen DeWitt
Published November 30, 2012 at 4:28 PM EST
11-28Kolbandme.jpg

The leader of the Assembly Republicans is proposing to do away with the state’s Thruway Authority and merge it into the state Department of Transportation, in an attempt to avoid excessive toll hikes.

Assembly Minority Leader Brian Kolb says his plan is a response to the multiple toll hikes on the Thruway in recent years, including a new proposed 45% toll hike on trucks. He says if the Authority were part of state government, it would have to open its books to the public, and make toll hike proposals part of the state budget.

“You’ve got an agency that won’t answer the bell, in terms of questions about  how its finances are run, why is so much money needed,” Kolb said. “They’re not answering the public.”

Assemblyman Kolb’s proposal would also require that Thruway board members no longer be political appointees, but have some expertise in the transportation field.  The Thruway Authority is still deliberating on whether to raise the truck tolls. They have scheduled, then canceled, three separate meetings since September. No date has yet been set for a vote.

The full interview with Assemblyman Kolb can be seen on NYS-PBS's New York Now this weekend.

