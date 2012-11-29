State Officials Release Revised Regs on Fracking

Governor Cuomo's environmental agency has released a revised set of proposed regulations for hydro fracking and says it will begin taking public comment on them in December.

The environmental agency had to issue the revisions after the Cuomo Administration missed a November 29th deadline to complete new rules for gas drilling in New York.

The Department of Environmental Conservation applied for an extension and now has 90 more days to finish making the rules. Under the terms of the extension, a new public comment period must be held, and the DEC says that it will begin accepting comments on December 12th and continue until January 11, giving pro and anti fracking forces another chance to have a say on whether the gas drilling process should be allowed in New York.

The earliest the new rules could be completed is late February. Environmental officials are also working on a separate, environmental impact statement that needs to be finished before fracking could begin.

And, Cuomo's health commissioner is working on a health impact review, with the help of three outside experts, that is also not yet completed.