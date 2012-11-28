© 2021 WXXI News
Cuomo Claims He's Staying Out of Senate Fight

WXXI News | By Karen DeWitt
Published November 28, 2012 at 5:29 PM EST
2-1cuomo.jpg

Governor Cuomo says he’s staying out of the on going fight for control of the State Senate, maintaining that he’ll work with whoever ultimately wins the struggle.

Governor Cuomo says he’s keeping out of the Senate fight for now, saying he’s not interested in “their politics”, only in making good policy with members of both parties.

“I think if anything we’ve proven that we can work with just about anyone in any political configuration,” Cuomo said.  

Cuomo’s comments come after the leader of the four member Independent Democratic Conference, a break away faction, told the New York Times he favored a bi partisan coalition, which would mean an alliance between the four Democrats and the 30 or so Senate Republicans. The arrangement would leave most of the other Senate Democrats in a minority status, but it could help Cuomo in his ongoing effort to show he can work with both parties.

