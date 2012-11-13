Thruway Authority Pulls Back on Toll Hike Vote for Now

The New York Thruway Authority, after canceling two meetings where a proposed 45% toll hike on trucks was believed to be voted on, now says it needs more time to consider “options” before going ahead with the controversial proposal.

In a statement, Executive Director Thomas Madison, says it’s a “complex issue that requires more evaluation” and that other “options” are now being considered.

He says the Authority is “doing extensive research and it will continue to do this due diligence work before another meeting is called and a recommendation is made.”

Toll hike opponent Brian Sampson, of the business group Unshackle Upstate, says the indecision could be a good sign, and may mean that the votes aren’t there on the board to pass the toll increase.

But Sampson says the Thruway Authority needs to be more transparent, and should submit to an outside audit before going ahead with any toll hikes.

“Let us see where the revenues are coming from. Let us see where it’s being spent,” said Sampson.

He says if the audit shows the Authority is already as economically effective as it can be, then there might be less opposition to the toll hikes.

“Then if you still need the funds, that would be a whole different ask,” he said.

The Thruway Authority statement comes after the Buffalo News posted a story with comments from Thruway Board Vice President Donna Luh, who blasted the Authority for its lack of transparency and for taking its board members for granted.

No timetable has been given for the Thruway Authority to work out its internal issues and schedule a new meeting.