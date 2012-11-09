Thruway Authority Puts Off Meeting

The New York Thruway Authority has post poned a meeting scheduled for Friday afternoon, and rescheduled it for next Tuesday. While there’s no official agenda , opponents of a toll hike on trucks believe the matter will be voted on when the board meets.

The Friday meeting was shelved after critics accused the Thruway Authority of trying to bury bad news.

While there’s still no agenda listed, Brian Sampson, with the pro business group Unshackle Upstate, says he still thinks the board is preparing to approve the toll hike. And he says even though the increase is for trucks, all New Yorkers will end up paying more for consumer goods.

“It’s going to come down to us as taxpayers,” said Sampson. “That’s what’s really disturbing” .

The Thruway Authority, during public hearings this summer, said trucks cause far more damage to the toll roads than do cars, so they should have to pay more.