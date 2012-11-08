© 2021 WXXI News
Arts & Life
Thruway Board Expected to Vote on Truck Toll Hike

WXXI News | By Karen DeWitt
Published November 8, 2012 at 3:03 PM EST
7-17Stock18 Wheeler.jpg

The New York State Thruway Authority has scheduled a board meeting for Friday afternoon.  There’s no public agenda yet, but it’s believed that the board will consider a 45% increase in truck tolls.

A spokesman for the Thruway Authority says the meeting agenda is not yet available.  But Brian Sampson, with the pro business group Unshackle Upstate, says based on the timing and location of the meeting ,  it’s likely that a 45% truck toll hike proposal floated months ago will be voted on. The meeting will be held not at Authority headquarters in Albany, but at a sub office in Suffern, late on a Friday, three days after elections.

“The only conclusion we can draw is that they’re going to go forward with the 45% toll increase,” said Sampson.

He says the Thruway Authority is doing a “disservice” to New Yorkers if it does not first undergo a forensic audit to identify unnecessary spending and possible waste.

Sampson warns that if the toll hike for trucks is approved, it will drive up the cost of goods for consumers, since  he says 90% of products in stores are shipped by trucks.  

