Dan Maffei--Projected Winner of New York's 24th District
According to unofficial election returns, Democrat Dan Maffei leads Republican incumbent Ann Marie Buerkel 48% to 44%.
However, Buerkle has yet to concede saying votes were slow to come in from Wayne County and parts of Cayuga County.
Election officials say at least 16,000 absentee ballots were returned by Monday but officials in Wayne County say they won’t start counting them until November 19th.
This race has been closely watched ever since Buerkle upset the one term congressman by 648 votes in 2010.
Green Party candidate Ursula Rozum had only 9 percent of voter support.