© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Dan Maffei--Projected Winner of New York's 24th District

WXXI News | By LeShea Agnew
Published November 7, 2012 at 5:50 AM EST
dan.png
Google Images
/
Dan Maffei

According to unofficial election returns, Democrat Dan Maffei leads Republican incumbent Ann Marie Buerkel 48% to 44%.

However, Buerkle has yet to concede saying votes were slow to come in from Wayne County and parts of Cayuga County. 

Election officials say at least 16,000 absentee ballots were returned by Monday but officials in Wayne County say they won’t start counting them until November 19th.
 
This race has been closely watched ever since Buerkle upset the one term congressman by 648 votes in 2010.
 
Green Party candidate Ursula Rozum had only 9 percent of voter support.

Tags

Arts & LifeMaffei1