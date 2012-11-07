Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Collins Takes Close Race Over Hochul
It was the wee hours of the morning until a winner was declared in the 27th Congressional District.
After the AP declared Republican Chris Collins the winner shortly after 1 a.m., Collins made a short victory speech while Hochul did not make a concession speech.
It was just before 2 a.m. when Hochul released a concession statement via e-mail. Collins, the former Erie County Executive, was ahead by over 4,000 votes, with reportedly 20,000 absentee ballots remaining in the heavily Republican district.