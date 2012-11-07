Collins Takes Close Race Over Hochul

It was the wee hours of the morning until a winner was declared in the 27th Congressional District.

After the AP declared Republican Chris Collins the winner shortly after 1 a.m., Collins made a short victory speech while Hochul did not make a concession speech.

It was just before 2 a.m. when Hochul released a concession statement via e-mail. Collins, the former Erie County Executive, was ahead by over 4,000 votes, with reportedly 20,000 absentee ballots remaining in the heavily Republican district.