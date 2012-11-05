Cuomo says Nor'Easter Predicted This Week Could Be a Worry

Governor Cuomo says there’s concern that the Nor’ Easter predicted to hit New York later this week could cause more harm to already storm damaged areas.

Cuomo says he does not want to scare people, but he says there is concern that the storm predicted for Wednesday and Thursday could be potentially “significant”, and he says there are worries that debris that still litters many streets and yards, could become projectiles in high winds, and that already damaged homes could be further effected. And he says beaches and barrier islands on the coast that provided natural flood protection are gone.

“When it rains it pours,” said Cuomo. “When it storms you get more storms, I guess.”

Cuomo says there have been no evacuation order so far, but he says if there are, they will be issued early, and he begs people to this time, take the warnings “seriously”.