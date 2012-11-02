Cuomo Takes Steps to Ease Gas Shortage

Governor Cuomo has announced several steps to speed up rebuilding in storm ravaged areas of New York, and to ease what’s been a growing gasoline shortage.

Cuomo says legislative leaders have agreed to set up a $100 million dollar fund for rebuilding, to become available on Monday. In the meantime, power was expected to be restored to lower Manhattan, and half of all homes now have had their electricity reactivated. The governor continues to take a stern line with utilities.

“I represent the people who pay the bills to the utility companies ,” Cuomo said. “I want accountability and I want performance.”

The governor has also waived some rules and some fees for tankers bring in gasoline and other fuels through New York harbor, to ease the gasoline shortage. Cuomo says don’t panic, and have some patience, gas will be getting to service stations soon.