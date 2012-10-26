Poll Predicts Gillibrand "Blow Out" Win

A new poll finds that Senator Kirsten Gillibrand is poised for a record breaking win on Election Day, with a more than 40-point lead over Republican challenger Wendy Long.

Siena College’s Steve Greenberg says unless things change, New York’s junior Senator is headed for an historic win in an election to her first full term in office.

“Right now Kirsten Gillibrand is headed to a potentially record blow out”, said Greenberg.

The poll finds Gillibrand leads 67 percent to 24 percent, a number Greenberg calls “phenomenal”.

Challenger Wendy Long, who continues a heavy campaign schedule, says she’s undaunted.

“I believe in the things that I’m campaigning on,” said Long. “I believe very strongly that I have the right answers.”

Gillibrand, a former Congresswoman, was appointed to fill the Senate seat vacated by Hillary Clinton in 2009.