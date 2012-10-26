© 2021 WXXI News
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Poll Predicts Gillibrand "Blow Out" Win

WXXI News | By Karen DeWitt
Published October 26, 2012 at 11:22 AM EDT
US Senate candidate Wendy Long campaigns at the State Capitol

A new poll finds that Senator Kirsten Gillibrand  is poised for a record breaking win on Election  Day, with a more than 40-point lead over Republican challenger Wendy Long.

Siena College’s Steve Greenberg says unless things change, New York’s junior Senator is headed for an historic win in an election to her first full term in office.

“Right now Kirsten Gillibrand is headed to a potentially record blow out”, said Greenberg.

The poll finds Gillibrand leads 67 percent  to 24 percent, a number Greenberg calls “phenomenal”.

Challenger Wendy Long, who continues a heavy campaign schedule, says she’s undaunted.  

“I believe in the things that I’m campaigning on,” said Long. “I believe very strongly that I have the right answers.”

Gillibrand, a former Congresswoman, was appointed to fill the Senate seat vacated by Hillary Clinton in 2009.

