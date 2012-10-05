© 2021 WXXI News
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Need to Know Rochester: Casting a Vote for Business

WXXI News
Published October 5, 2012 at 3:16 PM EDT
This week on Need to Know Rochester, WXXI and it's Voice of the Voter initiative take you to a forum examining the election issues that are top priority for businesspeople in the region.  The Rochester Business Alliance and area Chambers of Commerce sponsored the non-partisan event.  Watch Need to Know Rochester, Friday at 8:30 p.m. and Sunday at 12:30 p.m.

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CyxKeSz1DeM

Tags

Arts & LifeVoice of the VoterRochester Business Alliance1