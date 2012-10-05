Need to Know Rochester: Casting a Vote for Business

This week on Need to Know Rochester, WXXI and it's Voice of the Voter initiative take you to a forum examining the election issues that are top priority for businesspeople in the region. The Rochester Business Alliance and area Chambers of Commerce sponsored the non-partisan event. Watch Need to Know Rochester, Friday at 8:30 p.m. and Sunday at 12:30 p.m.

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CyxKeSz1DeM