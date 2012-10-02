© 2021 WXXI News
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Cuomo Denies Deliberate Fracking Delays

WXXI News | By Karen DeWitt
Published October 2, 2012 at 5:56 PM EDT
2-1cuomo.jpg

Governor Cuomo says he’s not backing away from fracking, despite two delays announced recently by his environmental agency.

In the past several days, Governor Cuomo’s environmental department has announced that it’s undertaking a new health review of fracking, and that it will likely miss a deadline and have to restart the rule making process to permit the gas drilling process in the state.

Governor Cuomo, speaking in Syracuse, denies that he’s delaying.

“There is no step back,” Cuomo asid.

Cuomo says the health review is in response to request by environmentalists, who had wanted an outside survey. The governor says his agencies can do a better job.

“It will be a stronger review to withstand a legal challenge,” Cuomo explained.

And the governor says lawsuits are likely.

The new delays mean fracking probably won’t begin until at least next year. That has angered some leaseholders hoping to make a profit from fracking.  Environmentalists are cautiously optimistic.

Karen DeWitt
Karen DeWitt is Capitol Bureau chief for New York State Public Radio, a network of public radio stations in New York state. She has covered state government and politics for the network since 1990.
