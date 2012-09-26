Cuomo Offers to Endorse Pro Gay Marriage GOP Senator

Governor Cuomo has crossed party lines and offered a political endorsement to Republican Senator Roy McDonald, who lost a primary this month after voting to support same sex marriage.

Cuomo, in a letter released by his staff, tells Senator McDonald that it’s “evident” that he “paid a price” for his convictions when McDonald agreed to be one of four Republican votes in the Senate to ensure passage of Cuomo’s gay marriage bill. The governor laments what he says is the “disproportionate power of the political extremists”, and writes to McDonald “you should not be left to stand alone now”. Cuomo says if McDonald decides to run on the Independence line, where he is still on the ballot, then he would have the governor’s “full endorsement”.

Cuomo admits he doesn’t know if a candidacy on the Independence line would be “even viable”. McDonald would face Republican primary winner Kathy Marchione, who is backed by the local GOP, and Democrat Robin Andrews.

The governor adds “If you choose not to run and to unify your party, I respect and understand that choice as well”.

McDonald is facing pressure from Republicans to drop out. He has not yet decided what he will do.