Republican Primary in the 62nd Senate District

Nine-term, incumbent Senator George Maziarz contends with political newcomer Johnny Destino for the Republican nomination in 62nd Senate District.

Destino, an attorney and Niagara Falls School Board Member, says his decision to run is for the future of his children.

"Every solution that our career politicians come up with are more government. They always want to pick the winners and losers, and we're not going to fix the solutions here until we get generalized relief for everyone."

Equitable education funding, lowering taxes and shrinking state government are among Destino's priorities. Meanwhile, primary opponent, Senator George Maziarz, says his record in the Albany speaks for itself - pointing out his ability to work with his Democratic colleagues.

"We are addressing issues in Albany that have been standing there for a long time, Medicaid reform, on-time budget, budgets that reduce spending and lowering the state income tax rate. What my opponent wants to do is every time Andrew Cuomo says yes, he wants the Republican Senate to say no. If Cuomo says black, he wants us to say white. That's not the way we get things done."

The 62nd Senate District encompasses Orleans County, the western portion of Monroe County and all of Niagara County, expect for the city of Niagara Falls.

The winner of Thursday's GOP primary faces Democratic candidate Amy Hope Witroyl.

Polling sites are open from noon until 9 p.m.