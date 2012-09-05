© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

GOP Use Dem's Words Against Them

WXXI News | By Karen DeWitt
Published September 5, 2012 at 5:33 PM EDT
Stock Capitol photo (2).jpg

The state’s Republican Party is turning a familiar Democratic Party accusation back against the Assembly Democrats, who are involved in a sexual harassment scandal.  

Democrats have been accusing Republicans of waging a “war on women” for their focus on limiting reproductive rights issues like abortion and contraception.

Now, New York’s GOP Chair Ed Cox says it’s the Assembly Democrats who are engaging in a “war on women”, after  Brooklyn Assemblyman Vito Lopez was censured for sexual harassment, and it was revealed that the Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver had authorized a previous secret settlement against two other alleged Lopez victims.

Assemblyman Jim Tedisco, a minority party Republican says steps need to be taken so a similar  payout never happens again.

“If there is no law, we should pass a law so that there can be no more secret agreements like this,” said Tedisco. “When this type of behavior takes place.”

Tedisco is not calling for the speaker to resign though  GOP chair Ed Cox  is saying Silver should step down.   

The Assemblyman says he’d rather wait to see a report from the state’s ethics commission, which is said to be investigating.

A spokesman for Silver says the Speaker and Assembly Democrats have a track record defending women's rights, and the GOP is “using an issue for political gain” without   “having all the facts”.

Tags

Arts & Life1
Karen DeWitt
Karen DeWitt is Capitol Bureau chief for New York State Public Radio, a network of public radio stations in New York state. She has covered state government and politics for the network since 1990.
See stories by Karen DeWitt