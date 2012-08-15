© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Comptroller Urges Thruway Authority to Forgo Toll Hike

WXXI News | By Karen DeWitt
Published August 15, 2012 at 5:32 PM EDT
7-17Stock18 Wheeler.jpg

On the eve of public hearings on whether to raise truck tolls by 45% on the state Thruway, The State Comptroller is asking the Thruway Authority to consider other options, and only raise tolls as a last resort.

Comptroller Tom DiNapoli says the Thruway Authority is carrying too much debt, and spending  money at a higher rate than the revenues that it’s bringing in, and should look to savings and economies before raising tolls.

“Operationally, there’s still a lot to be done before we have another toll hike,” DiNapoli said.

Governor Cuomo who has said the tolls are needed, says he’s also asking the Thruway Authority to look at ways to save money first, but he expressed concern that if the tolls aren’t raised, the Authority’s bonds could be downgraded.

The Thruway Authority’s new executive director, appointed by Cuomo , issued a statement chiding the Comptroller, saying DiNapoli’s prior audits “contributed to the problem”, by failing to highlight fiscal gimmicks and the rampant mismanagement of earlier administrations.

Tags

Arts & Life1
Karen DeWitt
Karen DeWitt is Capitol Bureau chief for New York State Public Radio, a network of public radio stations in New York state. She has covered state government and politics for the network since 1990.
See stories by Karen DeWitt