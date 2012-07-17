Pro-Business Group Asks For Thruway Authority Audit

A business group is asking the State Thruway Authority to delay a proposed 45% increase in truck tolls and conduct an audit of the authority’s finances instead.

Unshackle Upstate is urging the Thruway Authority to first commission an audit of its finances before going through with a proposal to increase tolls on commercial traffic. The group’s Brian Sampson says the authority’s own reports show examples where spending reductions could occur, such as higher salaries and more staff when compared with the state’s transportation department, or DOT.

“They have more employees that receive over $100,000 in annual income,” said Sampson. “They employ more people even though DOT has more miles of road to cover.”

Sampson says the audit could be done by either by the State Comptroller’s office, which conducted a similar audit of the MTA several years ago, or a private firm. The Thruway Authority did not have an immediate comment.