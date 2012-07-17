© 2021 WXXI News
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Pro-Business Group Asks For Thruway Authority Audit

WXXI News | By Karen DeWitt
Published July 17, 2012 at 2:45 PM EDT
7-17Stock18 Wheeler.jpg

A business group is asking the State Thruway Authority to delay a proposed 45% increase in truck tolls and  conduct an audit of the authority’s finances instead.

Unshackle Upstate is urging the Thruway Authority to first commission an audit of its finances before going through with a proposal to increase tolls on commercial traffic. The group’s Brian Sampson says the authority’s own reports show examples where spending reductions could occur, such as higher salaries and more staff when compared with the state’s transportation department, or DOT.

“They have more employees that receive over $100,000 in annual income,” said Sampson. “They employ more people even though DOT has more miles of road to cover.”   

Sampson says the audit could be done by either by the  State Comptroller’s office, which conducted a similar audit of the MTA several years ago, or a private firm. The Thruway Authority did not have an immediate comment.

Karen DeWitt
Karen DeWitt is Capitol Bureau chief for New York State Public Radio, a network of public radio stations in New York state. She has covered state government and politics for the network since 1990.
