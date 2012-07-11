Business Groups Oppose Thruway Toll Hike

A coalition of business groups is opposing a proposed 50% toll hike for trucks on the New York State Thruway, saying it will have a “drastic” impact on manufacturing, farming, and many other industries .

Unshackle Upstate is a member of the coalition, which argues that the toll hike will put the state’s tucking industry, and all the businesses that use trucks to haul goods, at a “competitive disadvantage”.

Unshackle’s Brian Sampson says businesses should not have to bear the costs for what he says is past mismanagement by the state’s Thruway Authority that has led to a potential shortfall.

“It begs the question, of why does the Thruway Authority need additional toll increases,” Sampson said. “Where is the money going? What is it being spent on?”

Governor Cuomo is not opposing the proposed truck toll hike, saying he wants the Thruway Authority to look at cuts first. But he says if tolls are necessary “as a last resort”, then they should be set at the “the minimum amount possible”.

The governor says he’s waiting until public hearings are held on the toll hike later this summer, and will then consider the recommendations from the Thruway Authority.