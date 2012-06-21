© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Senate Will Approve Cuomo's Public Teacher Evaluation Plan

WXXI News | By Karen DeWitt
Published June 21, 2012 at 11:45 AM EDT
5-18Skelos_0.jpg

Governor Cuomo’s proposal to make public teacher evaluations will become law, now that the Senate has agreed to take up the measure on the final day of the legislative session.

Senate Republicans, after a closed door meeting, agreed to take up Governor Cuomo’s bill to make public all teacher evaluations, without names attached. Parents would then be able to obtain the specific evaluations of their child’s teacher. Senate Majority Leader Dean Skelos says it’s a reasonable compromise between teachers’ privacy and parent’s right to know.

“It’s a good balance and we’re going to support it, ”said Skelos.  

Some GOP Senators were concerned that the bill would inadvertently disclose identities of teachers in small rural schools, Senator Skelos says those concerns were addressed, but the bill might have to be amended later.

New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg, an ally of the Senate GOP, opposed the measure. Skelos admits that the mayor is “disappointed”, but predicted that the two will collaborate on other issues in the future.

Tags

Arts & Life1
Karen DeWitt
Karen DeWitt is Capitol Bureau chief for New York State Public Radio, a network of public radio stations in New York state. She has covered state government and politics for the network since 1990.
See stories by Karen DeWitt