Cuomo Praises "Magnificent" Session, But Some Business Left Undone

The state legislature was preparing to end their 2012 session Thursday evening as lawmakers had promised, but they did not manage to finish everything on their list before they left.

Governor Cuomo calls the 2012 legislative session the most successful in “modern political history”, and a “magnificent accomplishment”.

“We did what we said we would do,” Cuomo said.

Lawmakers in the final hours agreed to approve the governor’s bill to publicly disclose teacher evaluations, but Cuomo failed to persuade the Republican led Senate to decriminalize small amounts of marijuana.

“We’re ending the session with a bang, not a bong,” quipped Senate Leader Dean Skelos.

There was partying involved as the session wound down, but of the legal kind, Cuomo held an end of session celebration for Assemblymembers and Senators at the governor’s mansion.