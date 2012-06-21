© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Cuomo Praises "Magnificent" Session, But Some Business Left Undone

WXXI News | By Karen DeWitt
Published June 21, 2012 at 5:55 PM EDT
6-21GovLdrs.jpg

The state legislature was preparing to end their 2012 session Thursday evening as lawmakers had promised, but they did not manage to finish everything on their list before they left.

 

Governor Cuomo calls the 2012 legislative session the most successful in “modern political history”, and a “magnificent accomplishment”.

 

“We did what we said we would do,” Cuomo said.

 

Lawmakers in the final hours agreed to approve the governor’s bill to publicly disclose teacher evaluations,  but Cuomo failed to persuade the Republican led Senate to decriminalize small amounts of marijuana. 

 

“We’re ending the session with a bang, not a bong,” quipped Senate Leader Dean Skelos.

 

There was partying involved as the session wound down, but of the legal kind, Cuomo held an end of session celebration for Assemblymembers and Senators at the governor’s mansion.

Tags

Arts & Life1
Karen DeWitt
Karen DeWitt is Capitol Bureau chief for New York State Public Radio, a network of public radio stations in New York state. She has covered state government and politics for the network since 1990.
See stories by Karen DeWitt