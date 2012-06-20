© 2021 WXXI News
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

New Environmental Coalition Urges Cuomo to Drop Fracking Plan

WXXI News | By Karen DeWitt
Published June 20, 2012 at 2:22 PM EDT
6-20AntiFrack.jpg

 

The state’s major environmental groups have formed a new coalition, urging Governor Andrew Cuomo to reject a plan to begin hydro fracking in select counties in New York’s Southern Tier.  

 

Peter Hudiburg of the town of Plymouth, in Chenango County joined major environmental groups like the Sierra Club and Hudson Riverkeeper in a rally to persuade Governor Andrew Cuomo to drop a plan to begin limited hydrofracking in the state’s Southern Tier.

 

“Governor Cuomo, the science is in,” he shouted. “This is a very dangerous technology.”

 

Jim Smith, with the Independent Oil and Gas Association, called the event a “stunt”, and says he trusts Cuomo’s Department of Environmental Conservation to create the right rules and regulations to prevent any danger to health and drinking water.

 

“I think the New York DEC will get his right,” said Smith, who predicted that numerous jobs will be created.

 

The dispute is likely to heat up even more this summer. Gasland filmmaker Josh Fox has made a new short film, this time directed at Governor Cuomo.

Karen DeWitt
Karen DeWitt is Capitol Bureau chief for New York State Public Radio, a network of public radio stations in New York state. She has covered state government and politics for the network since 1990.
