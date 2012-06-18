Deal in Albany to Curb Abuse of the Disabled

Governor Cuomo and legislative leaders say they've reached agreement on a bill to protect people with special needs and disabilities.

Clarence Sundrum, the governor's Special Advisor on Vulnerable Persons, spoke with WXXI's Albany Bureau Chief Karen DeWitt about the agreement.

Sundrum says the new agency, known as the Justice Center, and other reforms will "raise the bar" for the care of physically and mentally disabled New Yorkers in state care. He admits that "apathy" and government dysfunction in the past led to abuses and other problems.