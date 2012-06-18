© 2021 WXXI News
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Cuomo: Session Will End with No Agreement on Teacher Evaluation Disclosure

WXXI News
Published June 18, 2012 at 6:45 PM EDT
Governor Cuomo says he no longer thinks settling the issue of making teacher evaluations public  “urgent”, and will allow the legislature to leave later this week without an agreement on the matter.

 

Cuomo, speaking on former Governor David Paterson’s radio show on WOR, says the legislature will end its session for the summer without acting on a plan on how to make public teacher evaluations public, saying that the evaluations do not have to be completed by schools until January, anyway.

 

“Nothing that we have left, frankly is that urgent that it can’t take more time,” said Cuomo. “And frankly, wouldn’t be better with more time.”

 

Cuomo says he’s more concerned with an “orderly” end to the session than down to the wire talks that would require a special message by the governor to by pass the legal three day waiting period before bills can be acted upon.  The governor says he is pleased that the legislature agreed to his plan to crack down on abuse of the disabled in state run facilities.

