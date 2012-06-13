Clergy Urge Minimum Wage Hike

Religious leaders rallied at the State Capitol to push for an increase in the state’s minimum wage. They urged Governor Cuomo to get off the fence and advocate for passage in the legislature.

Singing “We Shall Not Be moved”, clergy from a variety of religious faiths gathered at the Capitol’s million dollar staircase to urge Governor Cuomo to use his influence to convince the Senate to approve an increase in the state’s minimum wage before the session ends next week. Pastor Will Seton, of Brooklyn, says morally, it’s the “right thing” thing to do. And he took a shot at the business funded lobby group allied with Cuomo, the Committee to Save New York, which also has remained neutral on the issue.

“Mr. governor, we happen to know that you are taking money from your cronies to help your election campaign,” said Seton, who urged the governor to use his political clout to get the minimum wage increased from $7.25 an hour to $8.50.

“We are asking you to please, be just,” Seton said.

Governor Cuomo has said he personally supports a minimum wage hike, but that philosophical differences with Republicans in the Senate are too great to overcome.