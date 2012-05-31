© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Need to Know Rochester: Mayor Thomas Richards

WXXI News
Published May 31, 2012 at 8:55 AM EDT
Mayor_Richards_5_30_12.JPG

This week on Need to Know Rochester, we head over to Rochester City Hall for an in-depth interview with Mayor Thomas Richards.

He explains why he thinks cities can no longer pay for themselves and how state lawmakers need to come up with a way to save places like Rochester from cultural, social, and financial ruin.

Click on the video box below to watch the interview.

Tags

Arts & LifeMayor Thomas Richards1