Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Need to Know Rochester: Mayor Thomas Richards
This week on Need to Know Rochester, we head over to Rochester City Hall for an in-depth interview with Mayor Thomas Richards.
He explains why he thinks cities can no longer pay for themselves and how state lawmakers need to come up with a way to save places like Rochester from cultural, social, and financial ruin.
