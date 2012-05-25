Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Follow Up to State of the County
WXXI News Director Julie Philipp interviews Monroe County Executive Maggie Brooks in studio, a follow-up to the 2012 State of the County address.
Also, an artist uses toothpicks and Elmer's Glue to create a message of unity at Rochester's Assisi Institute. And one last look at host Julie Philipp's rappel down the First Federal Plaza building.