Rochester Pedals Toward Bicycle Friendly Status

The City of Rochester is launching a new community outreach effort called ROC the Bike! It's one more step toward obtaining Bicycle Friendly Community status from the League of American Bicyclists according to transportation specialist Eric Frisch.

"We hope to expand that in the future, put that into print media and others, as we move forward with the idea that yea we want to educate drivers as well as cyclists about rules of the road," Frisch said in an interview on WXXI’s Need to Know Rochester. The City is celebrating Bike Week this week.

The city has applied for Bicycle Friendly status before, but never received more than an honorable mention. Frisch says there is a direct correlation between top bicycle friendly cities and economic development.

Click on the video box below to see the entire interview that originally aired on Need to Know Rochester Friday, May 11, 2012.